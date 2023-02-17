Mambaling drug bust: Man caught with P1.3M shabu links inmate to his illegal drug trade

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An inmate is again allegedly linked to the illegal drug trade after the arrest of a Barangay Ermita, Cebu City resident, who was caught with P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Feb. 16.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, Mambaling Police Station chief, said they would coordinate with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to find out if allegations of the arrested drug suspect were true.

Taneo was referring to Ramer Apostol, 22, who claimed that he allegedly transacted with an inmate at the Cebu City Jail for his supply of illegal drugs.

Apostol was caught with 200 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mambaling.

Taneo said that they received reports of Apostol’s alleged illegal drug trade and so they monitored him for three weeks.

After they verified that Apostol was indeed into illegal drugs, Taneo said they then conducted the buy-bust operation.

He said that the suspected shabu taken from the suspect was worth P1.3 million.

He also said that Apostol could allegedly dispose of at least 200 grams of shabu in a week.

Apostol would allegedly sell the illegal drugs in Barangays Ermita and Mambaling, and even in the neighboring barangays in Cebu City.

Taneo said that they continued to do background checking on the suspect so that they could also find a lead of his possible cohorts.

With the arrest of Apostol, Taneo said that he saw an improvement in the illegal drug campaign in their areas of jurisdiction.

He was referring to Barangays Mambaling, Basak Pardo and Duljo Fatima, which is under the Mambaling Police Station’s jurisdiction.

“Naa tay madakpan tabang sa community. Di kaayo ingun ana kadaghan pero naay madakpan. Nakita sad nato nga ubay-ubay pod mga drug user nga nisurrender. Improving, positive ang atong campaign against illegal drugs,” Taneo said.

(We have made arrests with the help of the community. There are not many arrests but we do have people arested. We also saw many drug users surrendering. Our campaign against illegal drugs here shows positive results and is improving.)



