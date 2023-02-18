City Hall employees plant 6,000 seedlings as part of 86th Charter Anniv celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 6,600 seedlings of indigenous trees were planted at the South Road Properties (SRP) and in Barangays Kalunasan and Talamban in Cebu City on Friday, Feb. 17.

The activity formed part of the official start of the city’s weeklong celebration of its 86th Charter Anniversary on Feb. 24.

READ: Cebu City to celebrate week-long 86th Charter Anniversary

It also served as the official launch of Mayor Michael Rama’s “Kuyog Ta! Panindot, Pahapsay sa Palibot” program which is in partnership with city’s Park and Playgrounds Commission, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and City Agriculture Department.

The Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), in a report, said that among the trees planted were mango, narra, molave, guyabano, jackfruit, and yabana.

These trees are expected to help provide shade to spectators of the Sinulog Grand Parade that will still be held at the SRP in the coming years.

Employees coming from the 27 departments of the Cebu City Hall participated in the massive tree planting activity on Friday.

“Let’s continue planting because when we plant, we bring life,” Rama said in his message.

Aside from the tree planting, mural painting was also held at the VECO compound in Barangay Carreta on Friday.

/dcb

