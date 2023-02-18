DSWD-7 : 2,594 individuals receive cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 2,594 individuals received cash aid through the Assistance To Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Senator Imee Marcos attended and helped in the distribution of the cash aid to these beneficiaries. A total of 1,094 beneficiaries received cash aid at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Of the 1,094 individuals, 1,000 are residents of Minglanilla town composed of vendors, laborers, farmers, fisherfolk, senior citizens, among others. They received P3,000 each.

Meanwhile, some 94 residents of Talisay City, who were victims of the fire that happened in Barangay San Roque on Feb. 6, received P5,000 each from the DSWD-7. Marcos also distributed nutribuns to 100 to 200 children.

Screening of beneficiaries

For his part, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, said that the choosing of beneficiaries followed a process and all who were in the sports complex had received Certificates of Indigency.

“Naa ni endorsement sa DSWD ug sa barangay so indigent nato ni sila. Mga no income, marginalized, mao na ato gipriority. I expect nga giayo nig hashas kay naa mani certification from the barangays nga indigent ni sila…naggikan jod sa barangay kay ang barangay maoy naay more knowledge sa kung kinsa gyud ang nagkinahanglan,” Enad said.

(They have endorsements from the DSWD and the barangay that they are our indigents. These are the no income, marginalized, these are our priority. I expect that this was scrutinized thoroughly because these individuals have a certification from the barangays stating that they are indigents…these came from the barangay because the barangay are the ones who know who would need the assistance.)

After Marcos’ visit in Minglanilla town, she went straight to Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City and also headed the distribution of P2,000 to a total of 1,500 beneficiaries. These beneficiaries are residents of Naga City, which are composed of solo parents, fisher folks, farmers, others.

Marcos also handed nutribuns to hundreds of children in Naga City.

P6.5M distributed

In total, the DSWD-7 handed out P6,470,000 financial aid to 2,594 beneficiaries.

In an interview, Marcos said they were expecting more distributions of financial aid in Central Visayas, especially to the marginalized sectors.

“Yes, binibiro ko nga ang DSWD na maraming nakatago na pera ang DSWD sa region 7 kung may kailangan responde agad agad kasi nag-iba na yung klima, masyadong mataas ang presyo. Kailangan talaga ang tabang,” Marcos said.

(Yes, I even told the DSWD in jest that the DSWD-7 had a lot of hidden money if it needed to respond immediately, because the climate is changing, and the prices are high. They really needed help.) | with Niña Oliverio – CDN Intern

