LOOK: Public beach in Siquijor attracts foreign tourists.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A public beach in Siquijor province is becoming a favorite destination, especially for foreign tourists who visit the island province to unwind.

Called the Paliton Beach, this white sand beach is located approximately four kilometers away from San Juan town proper, the provincial government said in a social media post.

It said that on Sunday, Feb. 19, a number of foreign tourists visited the area to bask in the sun and enjoy its white sand beach.

“Paliton is one of the most-visited public beaches in the Province of Siquijor,” the provincial government said.

“Nindot ug safe pud ang coves sa Paliton hinungdan nga duna puy magpahipî distansya sa crowd,” it added.

(The coves in Paliton are also beautiful and safe, that is why many choose to take shelter there away from the crowd.)

And the best part of their visit is that the entrance to the beach is free.

And in case guests would go hungry or thirsty, they can also buy food and drinks from vendors in the area.

Murag nindot ning bisitahon karong summer, Siloys.

(It seems that this is a nice place to visit this summer, Siloys.)

/dbs