Cebu shortlisted again for ‘Asia’s leading Wedding Destination’ 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The island province of Cebu has been shortlisted again for an international award for tourism.

Organizers from the World Travel Awards (WTA) on February 20 unveiled the list of nominees for this year’s competition. They shortlisted Cebu again in the category for Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination.

Aside from Cebu, the Philippines has also been nominated in several major categories for the 2023 WTA including the title of Asia’s Leading Beach Destination.

The country has been nominated once again for the category Asia’s Leading Diving Destination, an award it won for four consecutive years, from 2019 to 2022.

Intramuros was also shortlisted for Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction, a title it earned in the previous year as well as the Department of Tourism (DOT) for Asia’s Leading Tourism Board category.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said they are ‘elated’ with the nominations the country received for the WTA 2023.

“These recurring nominations clearly manifest the growing global travel demand into the Philippines, one that we aim to sustain in the coming days through the initiatives we have laid out for the tourism industry’s recovery and transformation post-pandemic,” said Frasco in a statement.

The Cabinet official also urged the public to show their support by casting their votes.

“I invite my fellow Filipinos as well as our foreign friends to show some love and help keep the travel momentum for the Philippines,” she added.

Voting for the WTA 2023 opened last February 20 and will end by March 19, the organizers said in a press release.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

PH named Asia’s leading beach destination in 2021 World Travel Awards

US travel guide names Cebu world’s #19 Best Place to Travel in 2023