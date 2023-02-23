Drag queen Maxie Andreison to represent PH in ‘Queen of the Universe’ season 2

Filipino drag performer Maxie Andreison has been confirmed as one of the contestants in the second season of the US-based drag singing contest “Queen of the Universe,” which is set to air in March 2023.

Andreison is the only Filipino and Asian drag performer among the show’s 10 contestants, which was announced by “Queen of the Universe” on their official social media platforms early Thursday morning, February 23, 2023. (Philippine Standard Time).

“@maxieandreison #QueenOfTheUniverse,” its tweet read, along with a Philippine flag emoji. The drag performer was donning a glamorous all-blue outfit while holding a microphone on one hand.

The Filipino queen also unveiled a glimpse of her playful personality in a short video teaser, where she showed a sample of her pasarela or pageant walk and made a series of funny expressions in front of the camera.

She’s ready to turn it OUT! ❤️‍🔥 @maxieandreison joins #QueenOfTheUniverse Season 2 – streaming FRIDAY MARCH 31 on @paramountplus! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/20IllcHKhF — Queen Of The Universe (@queenofuniverse) February 22, 2023

Andreison also took to her personal Instagram page to express his excitement about being included in the show’s lineup of contestants.

“I have always dreamt of performing [on] an international stage and I can’t believe it’s finally happening!!! I have been waiting for this all my life. Thank you for all the love and support! We will fight and we will get that crown,” she said.

“Drag Race Philippines” season one alum Turing showed her support for Andreison in the singing competition, saying that she’s “proud” of the latter.

“AYAN NA! AYAN NAAA! AYAN NAAAAAAAAAAAA!!! So Happy and Proud of you SISTERRRRRRRRR @maxieandreison. MGA BADING! SUPORTAHAN NYO SISTER KO PLEASE! She will NOT just Represent Philippines, But she will represent the whole ASIA! LABAAAAAAAAAAAANNNNNN,” she wrote.

(There it is! There it is! There it is! I’m so happy and proud of you, Sister Maxie. Gays, let’s support my sister, please? She will not just represent the Philippines, but she will represent the whole Asia! Fight!)

Prior to the competition, Anderson showed off her singing prowess on YouTube where she uploaded covers of hit songs such as “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce Knowles, “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang” by Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, and “Closer You And I” by Gino Padilla, among others.

Also included in the show’s contestants are drag performers Aura Eternal (Italy), Chloe V (Brazil), Jazell Royale (United States), Love Masisi (Netherlands), Militia Scunt (United States), Miss Sistrata (Israel), Taiga Brava (Mexico), Viola (United Kingdom), and Trevor Ashley (Australia).

Queen of the Universe is produced by U.S.-based production company World of Wonder, the unit also behind the hit drag reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

The show, set to premiere on March 31, will be hosted by Graham Norton while Michelle Visage, singer Vanessa Williams, former Spice Girls member Mel B, and “All Stars 3” winner Trixie Mattel are included in the judging panel. By the end of the competition, the winning queen will receive a cash prize of $250,000 (approximately P13 million).

READ MORE:

US travel guide names Cebu world’s #19 Best Place to Travel in 2023

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP