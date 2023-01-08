NM Sevillano tops Harvey Duke Harris chess tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Kyle Sevillano topped the one-day Harvey Duke Harris III Memorial Chess Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

NM Sevillano scored a total of 7.5 points to emerge as the champion against 109 other chess players who competed in the tournament.

International Master (IM) Bryant John Daniel placed second with 7.0 points, while Chris Aldritz Pondoyo completed the top three chess players with his 6.5 point outing in the tournament that featured a 9-round Swiss system format.

NM Sevillano walked away with a P5,000 purse, while IM Daniel received P3,000 and P2,000 for Pondoyo.

The fourth to 10th placers in the tournament were Dave Lavandero (6.5), Anthony Makinano (6.5), NM Merben Roque (6.0), Rommel Ganzon (6.0), Michael Joseph Pagaran (6.0), Venancio Loyola (6.0), and Jethro Esplanada (6.0), respectively.

These chess players were also ranked according to their total tie-break points.

Lavandero was named the “Top 16-under” competitor, Drake Basaka for the “Top 12-under” plum, and Edelyn Vosotros as the “Top Female” contender. All the chess players are from the University of Cebu (UC).

The tournament was organized by Lulu Sevillano Harris in memory of her son, the late Duke Harris. Sevillano is the sister of chess Grandmaster Enrico Sevillano.

On the other hand, IM Kim Steven Yap handled the tournament’s technicalities.

/dbs