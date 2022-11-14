Trojans set to face tough Kingsmen, Eagles in PCAP tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The path to the playoffs becomes more challenging for the Toledo City Trojans as they are scheduled to face formidable foes in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference on Nov. 16, 2022, Wednesday.

This as, the Trojans will go up against the No. 3 team in the southern division standings, the Negros Kingsmen in the first match on Wednesday, followed by their second match against the top-ranked Davao Chess Eagles.

Last Saturday, the Trojans split their two scheduled matches with a win against PCL Pagadian and a loss to the No. 2 team, the Iloilo Kisela Knights.

They put on a lopsided performance against Pagadian, 18.5-2.5, in the first match, but they suffered the same fate as the latter in the second match when they lost to the Kisela Knights, 2.5-18.5.

With the results from last Saturday’s matches, the Trojans remained at fourth place with 17 wins and seven losses with 294.5 points and way ahead of the No. 5 team Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates with an 11-13 (win-loss) record.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Machers will go up against the No. 10 team, the Tacloban Vikings and the No. 6 team, the Palawan Queens Gambit on Wednesday.

The Machers are looking to break the tie against the Queens Gambit as both teams have a 10-14 (win-loss) record. The Machers trail the Queens Gambit at the No. 7 spot with 207.5 points over the latter’s 231.5 points.

The Trojans will rely on Grand Master (GM) Xu Yi, Christopher Tubalado, Jinky Catulay, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Rommel Ganzon, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Rafael Engas, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Ronald Ganzon, and Glicerio Pardillo Jr.

On the other hand, the Machers are comprised of Ronald Canino, Marian Calimbo, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, NM Elwin Retanal, Jimmy Ty Jr., Dennis Navales, Aldwin Daculan, Randy Cabuncal, Ariel Potot, and Reynaldo Flores.

/dbs