Cobras to face Skyblazers in CBAA finals in 40-above category

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL — All roads lead to the finals of the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association Basketball Alumni Association (CBAA) Basketball Tournament, over the weekend at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gymnasium.

Old rivalries between CBAA teams will be revived in the much-awaited finals showdown in both the 40-above and 50-above divisions of this basketball tournament that features some of Cebu’s finest ex-varsity cagers back in the day.

The Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras which is the top-team in the 40-above’s team standings will face the No. 2 team, the Salazar Institute of Technology (SIT) Skyblazers in the finals which is scheduled tomorrow, Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Both teams have an identical 6-1 (win-loss) records, but the Cobras have a higher points quotient over the Skyblazers.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Institute of Technlogy (CIT) Wildcats takes on the Cebu Central Colleges (CCC) Marines in the 50-above championship match on Sunday in 5:00 PM at the same venue.

CIT is at the top spot of the 50-above’s team standings with an unbeaten 5-0 slate, while CCC is behind them with a 4-1 card.

Leading the Cobras is former PBA cager Danny Aying along with Herbert Barriga Orly Alvarado, Dennison Miller, Roy Arnado, and Maynard Padilla.

The Skyblazers will rely on another former PBA standout Jimwell Torion, former UAAP cager Mark Abadia, Reyland Jumalon, Gleen Yoson, and Oliver Sanoy.

Meanwhile, CIT will be reinforced by Felix Duhig Andy Fuentes, Jojo Aligado, and Edsel Vallena.

CCC will likely field in Cebuano Hotshot and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros along with Alex Cainglet, Jan Montalbo, and Reyjohn Dela Victoria.

On the other hand, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars will face the University of Cebu (UC) in the 40-above battle-for-third at 1:00 PM tomorrow, while the University of Southern Philippines (USP) squares off against SIT at 4:00 PM on Sunday at the same venue.

/dbs

