Big bike driver remains in critical condition – police

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Kent Rico Bercede, the 23-year-old driver of a big bike that figured in an accident along A.S. Fortuna Street in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City at dawn on Friday, Feb. 24, remains in a critical condition.

Police Staff Sergeant John Philip Muñoz, who is investigating the case, said that as of 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, he was informed that Bercede has remained unconscious.

Moreover, Muñoz said that he continues to wait for the family of Rena Rose Fuego, the call center agent who was killed when the accident happened.

Muñoz said that the Fuego family is yet to say whether or not they intend to pursue the filing of charges against Bercede as they remain focused on Rena’s wake and the preparations for her interment.

The police officer added that the Bercede family had already expressed their desire to help in Rena’s burial expenses.

Rena came from work and was on her way to her house that is located near the area of the accident when she was hit by a big bike while crossing a pedestrian lane along A.S. Fortuna Street in Barangay Banilad.

She no longer made it to the hospital alive.

Bercede remains in a critical condition as of this writing while his backrider, who was identified as Samantha Cruz, was also killed during the accident.

Meanwhile, Muñoz of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (TEU-MCPO) is reminding pedestrians and motorists to always be careful while they are on the streets.

Pedestrians, Muñoz said, should check both sides of the road for approaching vehicles before they should cross.

They should wait for a safe distance between vehicles or wait for the vehicles to pass by before they should start to traverse the street, he said.

Muñoz said that just like the pedestrians, motorists should also be watchful while they are on the road and drive at a minimum speed even if only very few vehicles are on the road.

“Para safety sad sa atoang kaugalingon,” said Munoz.

