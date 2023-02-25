Tigbakay raid: 14 men caught in Paril to spend weekend in jail 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fourteen men, who were caught engaging in tigbakay or illegal cockfighting in Barangay Paril Proper, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, last Friday, Feb. 24, will have to spend the weekend or longer in jail.

This is because the complaint against them for illegal gambling or for violation of the Cockfighting Law will have to be filed on Monday, Feb. 27, when the courts and public offices will then be opened.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu City Field Unit (CIDG Cebu City Field Office), said that the 14 arrested men were detained after their arrest at the CIDG detention cell in Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Ave. in Cebu City.

Korret said that they conducted an operation about the alleged holding of “tigbakay” there after they received several complaints about the illegal activity there.

Police identified the alleged organizer as Danilo Clarus, 57.

Clarus was arrested together with other alleged bettors Ronnie Tudtud, 71; Bonifacio Alfante, 64; Discoro Limpag, 56; Tiodoro Gerebese, 58; Cisenio Johnson, 56; Leonardo Gomez, 50; Antonio Quimay, 60; Benedicto Narvasa, 41; Candido Capute, 48; Marwin Cobrador, 27; Fernando Soten, 54; Pancresio Pitogo Jr., 38; and Mario Cerojano, 55.

These are residents of Barangays Paril, Agsungot, Lusaran, and Cambinocot in Cebu City; Barangay Tag-ube in Compostela town northern Cebu, and Barangay Kaluwangan in Asturias town in northwestern Cebu.

Several other alleged bettors managed to escape after seeing the policemen approaching the area.

The police also confiscated several gambling paraphernalia including two fighting cocks — one of them was wounded while the other was dead.

The raid in the barangay was a joint operation of the CIDG Cebu City Field Unit and Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit together with the Talamban Police Station.

