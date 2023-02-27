Green Hawks, Baybay SHS off to a 3-0 start of south division hoops competition 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Saint Joseph College of Maasin Green Hawks and Baybay Senior High School put on dominating performances over the weekend in the OCCCI D-League Inter School Basketball Tournament South of Leyte Division at the Franciscan College of the Immaculate Conception (FCIC) gym in Baybay City, Leyte.

The Green Hawks and Baybay SHS finished the first three days of the tournament with a clean 3-0 (win-loss) record after beating all their opponents in their scheduled matches.

The Green Hawks opened their campaign with a lopsided win against the FCIC Heralds, 105-55, and went on to narrowly beat the Sto. Nino College of Ormoc, 69-66. They wrapped up the first weekend of competition with a win against the Eastern Visayas State University, 70-62.

Trailing behind them in the team standings is the Western Leyte College with a 2-0 record, followed by Sto. Nino College of Ormoc (1-2), and EVSU (1-2).

Meanwhile, Baybay SHS started their campaign with a blistering start after beating Baybay Fisheries High School, 63-43, in the high school division Bracket A. They also beat Saint Joseph’s College of Maasin, 59-51, and escaped FCIC Heralds of Baybay, 94-92, in their final game.

In Bracket B, Baybay National High School and St. Joseph’s College of Maasin are tied with a 2-1 record.

On the other hand, Libas Elementary School and Baybay 1 District Central School each scored a win in the elementary division.

The hardcourt action will resume this weekend at the same venue.

/dbs

