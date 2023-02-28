LOOK: 73-year-old vendor of crocheted goods in Davao City goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — A 73-year-old man selling crocheted goods to raise funds for his son’s dialysis treatment went viral after a university student from Davao City posted his endeavors online.

University of the Immaculate Conception fourth-year college student Marvie Joy Vicente Oliamot took to her social media account photos of Emerberto “Tatay Emer” Bongabong and his products recently.

Oliamot’s post revealed that Bongabong has been selling crocheted wallets, tumbler carriers, and mobile phone holders, among others, to support his family and his son’s medical treatment.

“Makikita po ninyo itong si tatay na naglalakad sa gitna ng [tirik] na araw para lang masuportahan ang kanyang pamilya at lalo na para sa pagda-dialysis ng kanyang anak,” she posted in Bisaya on February 24.

(You will see him walking in the middle of the day to support his family’s needs, especially his son’s dialysis treatment.)

Oliamot said Bongabong usually sells goods from P50 to 250 at Bankerohan and Davao Doctors College, Inc.

“Marami pa pong ibang pagpipilian na napakaganda at dekalidad, sa presyong abot kaya. Hinding-hindi po kayo magsisisi sa kanyang mga likha,” Oliamot wrote in Bisaya.

(Many other options are very beautiful and high quality at affordable prices. You will never regret purchasing his creations.)

Various products crafted by Bongabong are displayed on the “Davao macrame and souvenirs” products Facebook page.

Meanwhile, locals interested in purchasing his handmade crafts may message him through his son’s Facebook account, Bert Bong.

