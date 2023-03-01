Philippines to host 2023 Mrs. Universe pageant

MANILA, Philippines — After staging its 2022 pageant in its home country of Bulgaria earlier this month, the Mrs. Universe Ltd. organization announced that its 2023 competition will be held in the Philippines in October.

“We are happy to announce that our event for the most responsible spouse [Mrs. Universe] 2023 will be held from 1 to 9 October in Manila, Philippines. We want to inform you that [these] dates are final,” the Sofia, Bulgaria-based international organization said in a Facebook post.

The Mrs. Universe Philippines Foundation, under National Director Charo Laude, will host the international competition that will be co-organized by 2xsist Events, its director Anshari Alonto shared with a select group of local media members.

Laude had earlier revealed that the international organization had already awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 global competition to her team, and said it could have been an indication that the group in Sofia is satisfied with how she has been handling the Philippine franchise of the global tilt. She herself was a former participant, and finished as a semifinalist in the 2019 Mrs. Universe pageant.

The 2022 edition that culminated on Feb. 4 (Feb. 5 in Manila) was originally scheduled in December in Seoul, South Korea. But unforeseen circumstances prompted the Mrs. Universe Ltd. team to move it to Sofia. Elena Maximova from the Russian republic of Udmurtia captured the crown in a field of over 100 participants. Mrs. Universe Philippines Veronica Yu, meanwhile, finished seventh overall and received the Mrs. Elegance award. Another Filipino contender, Gines Angeles, finished in the Top 25.

The Bulgaria-based Mrs. Universe pageant should not be confused with another international competition with a similar title. Australia-based Filipino entrepreneur Maryrose Salubre established the Mrs. Universe (Official) contest last year, and held its first edition in December in Sydney with 20 participants. She is also reportedly bringing her international tilt to the Philippines in October.

“We are the only one trademarked and licensed event with this name. The email where you can send your applications and requests for participation is [email protected],” the Mrs. Universe Ltd. in Bulgaria said, adding that they “do not have any other dates for the event.”

The Sofia-based entity continued: “Be aware and do not apply for other events with similar like our name since you can be a victim of fraud and to participate in poor class and quality event.”

The Mrs. Universe Ltd. has been consecutively mounting annual pageants since 2007, although it is saying that the contest is on its 46th year this 2023. The competition is open to married, divorced, and widowed women between the ages of 18 and 55 years old.

