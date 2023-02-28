Roro vessel stuck for more than 4 hours after running aground between Camotes and Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A passenger roll on-roll off (roro) vessel ran aground in the seawaters between Camotes Island, Cebu and Ubay, Bohol on Tuesday afternoon, February 28, 2023.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed that MV Starlight Saturn, a roro vessel, had run aground while sailing towards Cebu from Surigao.

PCG-7 said they have already coordinated with the nearest substations to provide assistance and rescue the passenger and crew on board the distressed ship.

As of this writing, authorities are still determining as to how many passengers were on board MV Starlight Saturn. It’s also not clear as to what caused the vessel to run aground.

A passenger of the distressed ship, Cris Caybot, said that as of 8 p.m., they have not been rescued.

He said that the roro vessel was stuck in the area between Camotes and Bohol since 4 p.m. This meant that they had been stranded on the sea for at least four hours already.

The roro vessel departed from Surigao City at around 9:20 a.m. en route to Cebu City.

