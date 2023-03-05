LOOK: Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff’s daughter Dahlia spends birthday at Tokyo Disneyland

Dahlia had a magical celebration of her 3rd birthday as her parents, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, took her to Tokyo Disneyland to mark the occasion.

The celebrity couple sent birthday greetings to their daughter along with photos from their trip, as seen on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday, March 2. Dahlia dressed up as Disney princess Cinderella while enjoying the rides in the theme park with her parents.

“A dream is a wish your heart makes. Happy 3rd birthday my petite princess Dahlia Amélie,” Curtis wrote. “[I] will always pray for your dreams to come true.”

“Stay wild, child,” Heussaff, for his part, said. “Our little baby is [three].”

Netizens and celebrities including Anne’s sister and Dahlia’s aunt, actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith, greeted the child on her special day through the comments section.

Anne and Heussaff, who got married in 2017, welcomed Dahlia in 2020 while they were staying in Australia.

