Two Cebu universities to hold online classes on Monday, start of nationwide transport strike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some Cebu universities have decided to hold their classes online this Monday, March 6, 2023, which is the start of the nationwide transport strike.

The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and the University of San Carlos (USC), through their respective Facebook pages on Sunday, March 5, said that the move was for the impending nationwide and week-long transport strike spearheaded by national transport groups.

Although majority of their employees work online, USJ-R said that they would still have their offices open for on-site services and transactions, and the school would provide transportation for some of their employees.

“Office professionals and READS are requested to work onsite and may avail of the transportation being arranged by the Property Administrators’ office,” said a portion of the university’s post.

READS are scholars of the school and are working students.

CNU: Flexible learning modalities

The Cebu Normal University (CNU), on the other hand, announced in a Facebook post that they would hold “flexible learning modalities” on March 6-10, 2023, to avoid the disruption of learning for their students due to the strike.

The post also said that faculty members and students would not have to report to the university physically.

However, CNU has reminded their students and staff that this decision is still subject to change.

“Please take note that all these arrangements will be SUBJECT TO CHANGE, depending on the actual transportation situation next week. Keep posted for subsequent advisory from this Office,” added CNU in their post.

Piston-Cebu won’t join strike but…

On March 2, PISTON-Cebu, announced that they would not go on strike, but they would conduct a picket rally on Monday, March 6, in front of the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

This is to show support to national groups opposing the proposed phaseout of traditional public utility jeepneys.

Ryan Benjamin Yu of CITRASCO MPC, for his part, said in an interview with CDN, that as of March 1, six local transport groups had already decided to join the Cebu strike this Monday.

These transport groups include drivers and operators of new and traditional jeepneys, buses, and UV Express. | Jessa Ngojo – CDN Intern

