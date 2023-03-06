19 int’l pros among 1,000 triathletes competing in Davao ironman race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 19 professional triathletes will be among 1,000 triathletes from various countries, who will compete for supremacy in the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao on March 26, 2023, at the Azuela Cove in Davao City.

Twelve male pros from 11 countries, and seven female pros from five countries will compete in the half Ironman triathlon race which serves as the first major international triathlon race happening this year in the Philippines.

The male pro triathletes are Matthew Tonge (Australia), Juanpe Garcia (Spain), Michael Raelert (Germany), Eneko Elosegui (Spain), Nick Carling (Australia), Felipe Azevedo (Portugal), Ognjen Stojanovic (Serbia), Jayden Kuijpers (New Zealand), Robbie Deckard (United States), Tuan Chun Chang (Taiwan), Kaito Tohara (Japan), and Zsombor Deak (Romania).

Meanwhile, the pro distaff side will have Lottie Lucas (United Arab Emirates), Sarah Crowley (Australia), Dimity-Lee Duke (Australia), Amy Van Tassel (United States), Lauren Brandon (United States), Ai Ueda (Japan), and Julie Iemmolo (France).

Over 1,000 triathletes from various countries will answer the starting gun in the international triathlon race featuring a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run.

This will be one of the three 70.3 races scheduled this year which includes Subic Bay on June 11 and Puerto Princesa on November 12.

Besides that, there will be also be four 5150 races this year in Bohol, Dapitan, Subic Bay, and Davao.

