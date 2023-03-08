CFC formally introduces reinforcements for PFL

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | March 08,2023 - 06:04 PM
CFC reinforcements

Ivan Ouano (in white jersey) during their match against Stallion Laguna FC. He is one of three reinforcements of CFC. | Photo from the Cebu Football Club Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants formally introduced their three new solid reinforcements for the Philippines Football League (PFL). 

The three are Cebuano Marcel Ivan Ouano, and foreign players Ibrahim Moro of Ghana and Rintaro Hama of Japan. 

The 23-year-old Ouano played for the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school football and the National University (NU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). 

Ouano was picked up by Cebu FC after the United City FC skipped the second half of the PFL this year. Ouano was United City FC’s forward. 

It can also be recalled that Ouano suited up for the Philippine Azkals U-23 during the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Youth Championships in Cambodia last year. 

Meanwhile, Moro is a midfielder who honed his career in European leagues such as the Napoli, CSKA Moscow, Dnipro FC and had the chance to play a friendly match against Manchester United. 

On the other hand, Hama is also a forward who played for the Kochi University in Japan. 

All three players have already played for Cebu FC in their previous matches this year, but they weren’t formally introduced yet as the newest additions to the club. 

Recently, Cebu FC signed another top-caliber player in Canadian Leaford Allen and former Ateneo Blue Eagle Jacob Liao, who immediately created an impact for the team in their huge 3-2 victory against league leader Kaya Iloilo FC last February 19. 

The Gentle Giants are currently ranked No. 2 in the team standings with eight wins, four draws, and one defeat, while Iloilo has a 12-3 (win-loss) record. 

The Gentle Giants will take on the Azkals Development Team on Saturday, March 11, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, followed by a  match against the Maharlika Manila FC at the McKinley Hill Stadium on March 19. 

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu Football Club dedicates big win to Turkey quake victims

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: cebu football, Cebu Football Club, cebu news, cebu sports news, CFC, gentle giants, PFL
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.