Marcos admits not finishing ‘special diploma’ from UA&P

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday revealed that he did not finish his special diploma course in economics at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) in Pasig City.

Marcos made the revelation during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Malacañang, when he acknowledged NGCP president and CEO Anthony Almeda.

He said he and Almeda were both classmates in the same course and both of them didn’t finish.

“I thank, of course, Anthony – Anthony is known to me because we were classmates together. We were studying economics actually, Asia Pacific,” Marcos said in his speech.

“Pareho kaming hindi nagtapos. But I know him well and I’m happy that he has taken the lead in this,” he added.

(But we both didn’t finish.)

The President’s educational credentials have been in question since the 2022 campaign period.

His profile at the Senate claimed that he earned a Special Diploma in Social Studies from Oxford University in England from 1975 to 1978 and enrolled at the Wharton School of Business for a Master of Business Administration in 1979.

A group of Filipino students and alumni of Oxford University said Marcos did not get a degree from the university, saying the President only had a special diploma.

Marcos, however, insisted that what he took was a degree course therefore, he graduated from the university.



RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos qualified to be elected to office – SC

Marcos camp: No misrepresentation in Bongbong’s Oxford education

Comelec affirms dismissal of DQ cases vs Bongbong Marcos

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP