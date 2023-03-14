Mayor Rama implements revamp of city hall officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government on Monday, March 13, 2023, implemented the revamp of city hall officials.

City Administrator Suzanne Ardosa, after the early Monday morning flag-raising ceremony at the Plaza Sugbo grounds, announced the first batch of new appointments for various city hall departments and offices.

However, Ardosa said the list is not yet complete, as some of the officials and employees are still under review.

Here are the current office and department heads at city hall:

Office of the Mayor (chief of staff)–Atty. Kimberly Esmeña

Office of the City Administrator (assistant city administrator)– Atty. Juliefe Cuenca

Office of the Building Official (acting department head)–Architect Florante Catalan

Human Resource and Development Office (acting assistant department head)–Antonio Abella, Jr.

City Budget Office (acting office head)–Marita Gumia

City Assessor (acting department head)– Maria Theresa Rosell

Office of the City Administrator (assistant department head)–Atty. Francis Mae Jacaban

Barangay Affairs Office– Vicente Esmeña (formerly from the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs)

Business Permits and Licensing Office– Andrew Borres

Cebu City Youth Development Commission (CCYDC)– Paolo Martin Saberon

Cebu City Tourism Office–Neil Odchigue

Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs–Atty. Paolo Manit

Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE)– Grace Luardo

Sports Commission–Gayle Grace Dico

South Road Properties Management Office (SRPMO)–Robert Varquez

In a press conference, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said reorganization is “always a part of the managerial policy.”

“If you’re talking about basis of reorganization, first, it’s a mayor’s prerogative. Because the mayor has three years…I want to bring output to the city of Cebu. Second, I did a one-on-one with all department heads and assistant department heads, and very important the divisions,” he added.

The mayor said he consulted them first and asked them that if there would be reorganization in the city hall, where they would feel they would function better.

/bmjo

