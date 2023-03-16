Cebu City dad wants police to beef up efforts in stopping petty crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa urged the police here to beef up their efforts in curtailing petty crimes, such as robbery and snatching, that have victimized mostly BPO workers and call center agents.

Lorenzo delivered a privilege speech on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, as he urged his fellow city legislators to make sure that enough CCTV cameras are in place in crime-prone areas in the city and ensure that they work properly.

He also called for the provision of shuttle buses to be deployed during late hours of the night and early hours in the morning to cater to BPO workers.

Abellanosa recalled a robbery incident last March 3, 2023, wherein two call center agents were robbed along Juan Luna Avenue at the Cebu Business Park.

He also noted of two other separate incidents last year.

He said on the evening of November 26, 2022, policemen who were on patrol caught a notorious robber at the Samar Loop of the Cebu Business Park. The robber took away a cellphone from a call center agent.

Fortunately, it was recovered from the robber, who had a 10-inch knife.

Last May 24, 2022, a snatching incident was also caught on video at the Cebu IT Park.

Abellanosa said that snatching incident has increased that month with multiple reports and complaints lodged by BPO employees.

“I understand that police visibility has been increased every time incidents like the once I’ve mentioned happened but we cannot be complacent. We need to give our BPO workers the sense of security and safety that they deserve as component of our city’s progress,” he said.

“We cannot sit idly by, they should be able to walk in the streets at night without having to worry about what is lurking in the dark corners,” he added.

Abellanosa got the support of the council, particularly of Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who also noted that the same situation has been happening in the North Reclamation Area.

Pesquera said the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC), which she manages, was attacked by still unidentified robbers last Tuesday, March 14.

“As much as we made sure the area is fenced and we put the necessary locks, they really know when to strike. A robber struck again yesterday dawn,” she told the council.

Meanwhile, Councilor Philip Zafra, the chairman of the council’s Committee on Peace and Order, encouraged victims of robbery to file necessary complaints so that authorities can put these perpetrators in jail.

