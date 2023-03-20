Padilla warns of splitting with PDP-Laban if party rejects Cha-cha bid backing

MANILA, Philippines — In a daring move, Senator Robin Padilla may break free and go solo, resigning from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban) if the party refuses to stand behind his crusade for constitutional reform.

Padilla, the Senate panel chair on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, declared on Monday that he would bid adieu to PDP-Laban and become independent if the party chooses not to back the initiative to amend or revise the 1987 Constitution.

“Kaya ako sumama sa PDP–Laban, dahil sa charter change at pederalismo. Kung ang mangyayari bukas na ang buong partido ay susuportahan nila ang kung anuman–con-ass (constituent assembly) man o con-con (constitutional convention), maraming salamat. Iyan ay ipagdiriwang ko pero kung sasabihin sa akin bukas na huwag natin suportahan ang Charter change, sa araw na iyon, resigned na ako at independent na ako,” he told reporters at the Senate.

(Charter change and federalism drew me to PDP–Laban. If the party endorses con-ass or con-con tomorrow, thank you.

I’ll celebrate, but if they don’t support Charter reform tomorrow, consider me resigned and independent.)

Padilla is pushing to ease restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution. He earlier said the support of PDP–Laban members for Charter change should be “automatic.”

READ: PDP-Laban members’ support for Cha-cha should be ‘automatic’ — Padilla

Last week, the Padilla-led committee wrapped up its public consultations on the bid to reform the 36-year-old Charter.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to implement the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which calls for establishing a constitutional convention to amend the constitution.

RELATED STORIES

Senate, House clash over charter change mode

House passes bill to implement RBH No. 6 for creation of con-con to amend charter

JMS/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP