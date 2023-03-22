MRT-3 apologizes to commuter over laptop damage after x-ray scanner check

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) management on Tuesday apologized to a commuter whose laptop was damaged after passing through an x-ray scanner at one of its stations, but it disputed certain aspects of her claim.

“The MRT-3 has already reached out to Ms. Columbres to apologize for the unfortunate incident and the manner by which the on-duty personnel failed to act with more compassion towards her. It is MRT-3’s policy for the employees to extend utmost courtesy and tolerance to all passengers at all times,” the MRT-3 management said in a statement.

In a Twitter thread, commuter Allana Columbres reported that her laptop was damaged when a fellow passenger carelessly put his belongings next to hers in the x-ray scanner. She also mentioned that the station guards refused to help, displaying indifference toward her situation.

But the MRT-3 management reported that, after analyzing the security footage, Columbres had placed her laptop upright, contrasting with her statement on social media that it was lying flat. It noted, too, that “ample space” separated her belongings and those of the other passenger.

“Moreover, MRT-3’s x-ray machine operator immediately stopped the x-ray scanner when the jam registered on the monitor, to prevent further pile-up. It was then that Ms. Columbres was able to retrieve her bag,” the MRT-3 management said.

Furthermore, the MRT-3 station had signs indicating the train line’s policy on gadgets to remind passengers that the management would not be held responsible for any losses or damage.

Still the MRT-3 management said steps would be taken to improve its employees’ management of such cases.

“Already, MRT-3’s security provider has been instructed to launch a series of customer service training for all security personnel of the rail line,” it said.

The MRT-3 likewise appealed to the public to be mindful of their traveling belongings.

“MRT-3 appeals to the public to always be mindful of their luggage while inside all MRT-3 premises to prevent any loss or damage,” it said.

RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos vows to improve, invest more in PH transport system

Cebu BRT Project-Phase One breaks ground

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP