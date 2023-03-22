Mandaue starts accepting applicants for scholarship program

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government is now accepting applicants for its scholarship program for school year 2023-2024.

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education, said the city will accommodate at least 30 poor but deserving students for the next school year.

Under Mandaue’s scholarship program, a chosen students can enroll in any four-year course in a school of their choice.

Program applicants should be a Mandaue resident and should have an average grade of not less than 85 percent.

Applications will be received at the Office of the Mayor located on the second floor of the Mandaue City Hall.

Members of the College Scholarship Grant and Advisory Board will select the deserving students.

Qualified beneficiaries will receive cash aid of P17,500 per semester or a total of P35,000 through reimbursement.

Sanchez said that scholars are still subject for disqualification when they fail to meet the standards such as required general average of 80 percent.

The city government resumed its scholarship program last year, wherein they accepted 50 deserving students. The program was halted for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanchez said this program will continue since it is “one of the thrusts of the mayor to improve the scholarship program of the city of Mandaue.”

/bmjo

