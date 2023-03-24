Crucial Cesafi eSports semis battles at CIT-U Innovation Lab Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cesafi Esports League (CEL) will resume tomorrow with two sets of exciting matches at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Innovation Laboratory, here.

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will take on the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the upper bracket semifinals at 9:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the CIT-U Wildcats face the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in the lower bracket semifinal at 10:00 AM.

The CEL features the Mobile Legends Bang Bang as its official Esports.

According to tournament director, Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, the winning team in the upper bracket semifinals will advance to the finals.

On the other hand, the winning team in the lower bracket will face the losing team in the upper bracket to determine who faces the upper bracket’s finalist in the championship round.

USC will field Zeke Swayze Himaya, Paul Emmanuel Corsino, Charles Alejo, Elian Thaddeus Amores, Joel Vince Andre Aying, James Rey Lumacang, Kevin Noel Camajalan, and Reynaldo Almacin Jr.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will be manned by Don Joshua Abella, Reneir Pañares, Steven Pritz Casas, Rholdan Nuel Yee, Jasper Egdamin, Paul Christian Aureo, Edrian Fritz Gabriel Garcia, and Jacob Matthews Villacorte.

The Webmasters on the other hand will have Jofrey Igot, Justin Quieta, Rhamiz Mag-aso, Juden Baguio, Godwin Didal, and Kent Peroso, for tomorrow’s semifinal duel.

Lastly, the Wildcats will be manned by Lloyd Emmanuel Manacap, Kenneth Orland Ayade, Justine Jam Cotejo, Arneri Espinosa, Janne Enricson De Jesus, Adrell Karl Lapinid, Francis Kent Rama Daugdaug, Dale Maverick Reyes, and Eldred Niño Carao. /rcg

