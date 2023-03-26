Negros Oriental gets new police chief – again

DUMAGUETE CITY—Negros Oriental has a new police chief, the fourth time the leadership of the provincial command was changed in less than a month.

Col. Alex Guce Recinto was named provincial director following the relief of Col. Reynaldo Lizardo on March 22, around two weeks after the assassination of Negros Oriental Roel Degamo inside his residential compound in Pamplona town on March 4.

Central Visayas reginal police spokesperson Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare said he was not privy to the reasons behind Lizardo’s relief and surmised that it was part of an “ongoing administrative reshuffle” involving other police officials in other regions.

“The revamp happened not only in Central Visayas but also in other regions,” he said.

Last March 17, the Philippine National Police also replaced Brigadier General Jerry Bearis as director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas. He was replaced by Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

On March 8, the entire 75-member Bayawan City police force, as well as 56 policemen from Sta. Catalina town, were relieved by Camp Crame.

While the order from Camp Crame did not mention any reason for the revamp, the reassignment came after the killing of nine people, including Degamo, inside his Pamplona residential compound.

According to Pelare, the reassignment of policemen in the region will not affect the case on the slay of Degamo and eight other people.

“The momentum of the case will not change. We are nearing completion and we have identified the mastermind based on the accounts from the arrested suspects. We have substantial information,” he said.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. earlier said replacing the entire Negros Oriental police force was part of the government’s efforts to restore peace and order in the province and the public’s trust in policemen.

