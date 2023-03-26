Spectator, triathlete hurt in Ironman bike accident in Davao del Norte

By: Frinston Lim - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | March 26,2023 - 07:28 PM

Spectator, triathlete hurt in Ironman bike accident in Davao del Norte

TAGUM CITY—Two people were hurt in a biking accident during the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao triathlon event in Panabo City, Davao del Norte on Sunday, March 26, authorities said.

Maj. Eudisan Gultiano, Davao region police spokesperson, said the mishap took place along the national road at Purok (community) Ubas, Barangay Santo Niño at 9:15 a.m. when Gerald Tayag, 18, resident of Purok 12, Barangay San Vicente, tried to pick up a water container in the middle of the road and was accidentally hit by a bicycle being ridden by one of the racers.

A report from Panabo City fire station identified the racer as triathlete David Smith, 55.

He was biking from Tagum City to Davao City when he hit Tayag, who was immediately rushed to a hospital.

He is reportedly in critical condition.

Smith, who suffered minor injuries and was promptly given medical aid, was able to continue the race.

RELATED STORIES

John Alcala goes team-first approach in Davao Ironman

1 dead, 2 hurt in La Union road mishaps

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bicycle, biking, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Davao, Ironman, triathlete, triathlon
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.