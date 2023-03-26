Spectator, triathlete hurt in Ironman bike accident in Davao del Norte

TAGUM CITY—Two people were hurt in a biking accident during the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao triathlon event in Panabo City, Davao del Norte on Sunday, March 26, authorities said.

Maj. Eudisan Gultiano, Davao region police spokesperson, said the mishap took place along the national road at Purok (community) Ubas, Barangay Santo Niño at 9:15 a.m. when Gerald Tayag, 18, resident of Purok 12, Barangay San Vicente, tried to pick up a water container in the middle of the road and was accidentally hit by a bicycle being ridden by one of the racers.

A report from Panabo City fire station identified the racer as triathlete David Smith, 55.

He was biking from Tagum City to Davao City when he hit Tayag, who was immediately rushed to a hospital.

He is reportedly in critical condition.

Smith, who suffered minor injuries and was promptly given medical aid, was able to continue the race.

RELATED STORIES

John Alcala goes team-first approach in Davao Ironman

1 dead, 2 hurt in La Union road mishaps

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP