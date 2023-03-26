Fashion Mallworld

ICYMI: Photos from the Filipino Fashion Fair Cebu

ICYMI: The round-up of some of the best fashion pieces by renowned designers at the Filipino Fashion Fair Cebu last March 16 to 19, 2023, at the Lower Ground Floor, Mountain Wing, in SM Seaside City Cebu.

 

The event aimed to celebrate Filipino design and make it accessible to Visayas shoppers.

The participating brands and designers for the first-ever pop-up exhibit in Cebu included Dexter Alazas, Christine Virtucio, Beatriz, Cheetah Rivera, Coquille by Hanz Coquilla, Edgar Buyan, Island Home, Jor-El Espina, Jun Escario and Rei Escario, Philip Rodriguez, PQLA by Puey Quiñones, and Tina Campos Jewelry.

