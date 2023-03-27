The song that Rey Valera regretted writing

If there’s one thing that prolific singer-songwriter Rey Valera is so sorry that he’s written, it is the popular OPM classic, “Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo.”

Valera said that he had a sinking feeling that the ballad may have to do with many a breakup among lovers at the height of its popularity because of its bleak message.

“Kasi, later ko na lang na-realize na ang mga kanta palang ginagawa naming mga songwriter ay may epekto ‘yan sa isip ng ating mga kababayan. Ikaw ang dahilan kung bakit nagkahiwalay ‘yung dalawa, eh, dahil naisabuhay nila ‘yung nasa isip nilang kanta,” Valera explained during the grand mediacon for “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko: The Music of Rey Valera.”

(It’s because, I later realized that the songs that we songwriters do have an effect on the minds of our fellowmen. You were the reason why the two separated, because they brought to life the song they have in mind).

He likened it to a stanza in the national anthem which had the line “ang mamatay nang dahil sa ‘yo” (to die for you).

“Inaano tayo na ibigay ang buhay para sa (bayan) di’ ba? Ganoon din ang kantang ‘Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo.’ Bagama’t hindi mo nararamdaman na maghihiwalay kayo, konting ano, parang mararamdaman mong magkakahiwalay kami. ‘Yan, pinagsisisihan ko ‘yang kantang ‘yan hanggang ngayon. Parang may nagawa akong kasalanan,” he explained further.

(We’re asked to give our life (for the country), right? It’s much like in “Kung Tayo’s Magkakalayo.” Even if you are sure that you will not break up, when you hear the song you will have that little doubt at the back of your mind. So I regret writing that song until now. It’s like I have sinned).

As a songwriter, Valera feels he is different as he write songs to give life to the sentiments of other people.

“Ang mga kantang ginagawa ko ay hindi concerned sa buhay ko. Mas may kinalaman sa mga audience na pinanonood ko. Ang ibig kong sabihin, gumagawa ko for specific segment ng society. Iniisip ko, para masabi nila ang gusto nilang sabihin, ako na lang ang magsasabi sa kanila. Ganoon ‘yung paggawa ko ng kanta,” he explained.

(The songs I make do not have anything to do with my personal life, but more on the audience that I watch. What I’d like to say is that, I make songs for a specific segment of society. It’s like they want me to speak the works that they want to say and hear. That’s how I make songs).

“Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko: The Music of Rey Valera” stars RK Bagatsing in the lead role. Also in the cast are Aljur Abrenica, Rico Barrera, Gelli de Belen, Christopher de Leon, Lolot de Leon, Jenine Desiderio, Meg Imperial, Ronnie Lazaro, Gian Magdangal, Carlo Mendoza, Ara Mina, Pekto Nacua, Eric Nicolas, Dennis Padilla, Epy Quizon, Arman Reyes, Ricky Rivero, Rosanna Roces, Lloyd Samartino, Shira Tweg, Lou Veloso and Gardo Versaoza.

Produced by Saranggola Media and directed by Joven Tan, the movie is one of the official entries in 1st Summer MMFF, on Abril 8-18, 2023.

