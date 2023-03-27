Marcos vows to build more roads, bridges to spur interconnectivity

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed that his administration will continue to push for more infrastructure projects that will improve the interconnectivity of the country’s road networks.

He issued the promise during the inauguration of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector from Caloocan to España Section.

“We will continue to push for the interconnectivity of major roads and expressways, as well as build even more roads and bridges in strategic places within the archipelago,” Marcos said in his speech.

He said his administration will also continue and complete infrastructure projects started by previous administrations “as efficiently as we can,” saying they are crucial in achieving the country’s development goals.

The President said his administration will also keep developing a “highly-interconnected road network” to support the country’s rapid, inclusive and sustained economic growth.

He said the NLEX-South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Connector project is expected to ease the movement of people and goods in Metro Manila by reducing the travel time from Caloocan to Manila to five minutes.

“This is indeed another achievement and undoubtedly will significantly improve the mobility of people, of goods and services not only within Metro Manila but also within its environs,” Marcos said.

He also thanked the NLEX Corporation and the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation for the completion of the España segment.

Marcos likewise acknowledged the efforts of the Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works and Highways that played a crucial role in the success of the project, calling on them to stay within the target time frame.

“Although your success rate in this regard is exemplary, avoid unnecessary delays and finish the project as scheduled so that the Filipino people will be able to reap the benefits as soon as possible,” he said.

“Ultimately the positive effects of this project will speed up mobility and transactions, will spur economic productivity of the country, high impact infrastructure improvements, visible and directly felt by our people will be the credible proof that their government is indeed effectively and tirelessly working for them and applying what we have come to call the whole of government, whole-of-nation approach,” he added.

The Caloocan-España section of the NLEX Connector is a five-kilometer elevated expressway that will pass through urbanized areas including C3 Road/5th Avenue Blumentritt and España in Manila.

Once fully operational, it will serve around 35,000 vehicles daily.

JMS

