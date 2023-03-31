An Easter Safari in Mactan

Easter is the perfect season to enjoy a roaring good time and explore the outdoors, as you take the whole family on a tropical adventure in paradise at Shangri-La Mactan. Elevate your island experience and go on a Safari Quest with exciting Easter activities in store both in and out of the water—a fun egg hunt, gastronomic adventures, movie nights, marine activities, and more!

Your preferred 5-star beachside resort has a round-up of restaurants, serving all of your Easter favourites.

Easter Buffet Specials at Tides

A feast for the senses at Tides! Explore the world through food—from artisanal cheese and charcuterie platters across Europe to Asian culinary highlights like Lamb Rib “Yang” Galbi and Tom Yam Fresh Water Prawns. Book a table at Tides for their dinner and brunch buffets this April 6 to 9.

An Afternoon High Tea in the Wild

Keep an eye out for safari-themed sweets and savouries! Go on a delicious afternoon discovery, amid expansive green landscapes and sunny rays in an al fresco setting at the Lobby Lounge. Afternoon treats are available from April 3 to 9 for only PHP 1,488++, inclusive of afternoon delights and a pot of coffee or tea.

Kasadya: A Cultural Buffet and Live Show

Discover the Philippines’ vibrant culture through an array of classic regional cuisines and a cultural show, for a fun holiday weekend with the family! The Holy Week Dinner Buffet with Live Cultural Show is available on April 7 to 9, from 6pm to 9pm for only PHP 3,000++ per person.

Holy Week Seafood Gourmet at Cowrie Cove

Let Chef Marvin take you on a gastronomic expedition through sight, sound and sensation with appetizing seaside specials at Cowrie Cove. Dine amid picturesque horizons while treating the whole crew to exquisite selections from April 3 to 9.

An Italian Epicurean Journey at Acqua

Travel to the Italian countryside through the sumptuous culinary creations of Chef Luca. An Italian gourmet sojourn awaits you and your loved ones this April 3 to 9.

EGG-citing Baskets

Make the season extra special with a basket full of Easter delights for your loved ones!

Spoil your sweet tooth with a themed Easter Egg chocolate, Chocolate Dried Mangoes and a Bunny Tote Bag— all of which are inclusive in the hampers available at the Lobby Shop, priced at PHP 1,480 net per piece.

Easter Takeaway Selections at the Shangri-La Shop

Looking to celebrate Easter in the comfort of your own space? All you need is your smartphone, tab or laptop, and we’ll have Easter delights delivered straight to your doorstep. Gather with loved ones right at home, and bond over sweet treats & hoppy memories. Visit our official Shangri-La Shop at https://mac.shangrilaphshop.com/, and have your fill of Safari-themed cupcakes, cookies and pralines.

Take the family on a summer adventure, as you #FindYourShangriLa in Mactan. For table reservations and further inquiries, you may contact (63 32) 231 0288 or you may follow Shangri-La Mactan on Facebook and Instagram.