Experience a unique brand of luxury in Club Serena Resort, located in the dive mecca Moalboal in southwest Cebu.

The Club holds seventeen opulent suites and villas designed in modern Filipino vernacular, and all-day dining that serves the best of world cuisine.

Find relaxation above water by kayaking and paddle boarding, and see life beautifully unlike our own under the immaculate waters of Moalboal. Will you fancy an outdoor massage and turndown service?

Savour summer in luxe fashion. Discover relaxed luxury in Club Serena Resort.

Call 0917-872-6367 or find us on Facebook and Instagram @ClubSerenaResort.

