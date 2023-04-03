DOJ Sec. Remulla on Degamo killing: ‘Case closed’
MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday deemed as “case closed” the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others.
“Tapos na po, nakita na natin, kumbaga sa pulis, case closed na ito, prosecution na tayo pagkatapos,” Remulla said during a press conference at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.
(This is considered the case closed. We will proceed with prosecution.)
“But we know who masterminded it — at least two of them — and who did it, yung labing-isang pinakita natin kanina (The 11 individuals we presented earlier.),” he added.
READ: Military reservist acted as ‘casting director’ in planning Degamo slay — Remulla
Degamo and eight provincial staff members and constituents were killed, while 16 others, including three provincial officials, were wounded in a gun attack in the governor’s residence in Pamplona town last March 4.
