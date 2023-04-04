Lapu pledges support to DILG’s BIDA program 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government assured support to the upcoming activities of the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program.

The program is initiated by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) that will be held at Hoopsdome in Barangay Gun-ob on April 22, 2023.

A fun run and walk for a cause will be conducted during the program, which aims to combat the ill-effects of illegal drugs.

The activity will be attended by DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan promised to send participants to the said event.

“We will commit 10,000 participants from the City of Lapu-Lapu,” Chan said.

Participants for the event will come from the different barangays in the city, different offices from the City Hall, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Air Force (PAF), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Traffic Management System (CTMS), and Local Youth Development Office.

The mayor also tasked the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) as the focal person in the city for the BIDA program while the DILG serves as the lead agency for the program.

CLOSAP executive director Garry Lao urged the barangays to participate in the BIDA program and its upcoming activities.

DILG Lapu-Lapu City Director Jonah Pino also encourages the barangays to support the program.

Other local government units (LGUs) in Cebu and neighboring regions will also attend the activity, which will start with a fun run.

