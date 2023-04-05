At Birhen sa Regla Parish National Shrine, kissing of Holy Cross not allowed this Holy Week

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | April 05,2023 - 08:02 PM
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma celebrates the Mass to mark the feast day of the Nuestra Señora de Regla or Our Lady of the Rule at the Nuestra Señora de Regla shrine in Lapu-Lapu City in this file photo. | CDN Digital photo 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City will continue to implement some Covid-19 restrictions this Holy Week.

This would include the prohibition on the kissing of the Holy Cross or the Santa Cruz during its veneration on Good Friday.

Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga, parish priest of the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine, said they are doing this to prevent the spread of the infection during the religious celebration.

“Naandan mani sa dugay na nga katuigan nga samtang nag-venerate kita sa Santa Cruz, nga mohalok.  [Karon] naay instruction sa Archdiocese nga dili lang usa mohalok karong tuiga,” Ga said.

Instead of kissing the Holy Cross, pilgrims are asked to just bow their heads.

Meanwhile, church servers are advised to always wash their hands properly while lectors are instructed to keep a certain distance from the microphones that they use during Masses.

“Naa gihapon ta’y restrictions pero dili na kaayo strict, di sama two years ago,” he added.

Despite the restrictions, Ga said, devotees are encouraged to observe Holy Week activities like the Visita Iglesia, Via Crucis, processions, among others.

Ga is especially encouraging families to attend Holy Week activities together as they are also promoting “Visita Pamilya” this year.

