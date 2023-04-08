Trisikad driver caught with P7.5M shabu during Talisay drug bust
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A trisikad driver was caught with an estimated P7.5 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City in southern Cebu at past 1 a.m. today, April 8.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Lester Eteroza of the Provincial Intelligence Unit identified the suspect as Patrick Igoy, 33, of Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City.
Eteroza, who led the joint buy-bust operation against Igoy, said the suspect was caught with 2.1 kilos of suspected shabu.
This has an estimated market value of P7,480,000.
The police officer also described Igoy as a high value individual, who had been in the Cebu Provincial Police Office’s list of drug personalities.
Eteroza also said that Igoy was a former convict, whose alleged illegal drug activities were validated, so they conducted the joint operation against him that ended in his arrest.
The trisikad driver, who was caught with the illegal drugs, was detained at the Cebu Police Provincial Office’s detention cell pending the filing of illegal drug charges.
The arrest of Igoy was the result of the joint operation of the CPPO PIU, Talisay City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.
/dbs
