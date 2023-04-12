Bohol governor probes cutting of century-old acacia trees in capital city

TAGBILARAN CITY—Top government officials in Bohol province have ordered thorough investigations into the cutting of acacia trees, which were over a hundred years old, to make way for a gasoline station in this provincial capital.

Gov. Aris Aumentado on Monday directed the Bohol Environment Management Office (Bemo) and the Provincial Legal Office (PLO) headed by lawyer Handel Lagunay to immediately start the probe to find out who was responsible for the cutting of trees.

Vice Gov. Victor Balite, the presiding officer of the provincial board, also ordered an investigation on the matter in aid of legislation.

He said he would call to a meeting the concerned persons and agencies, such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the owner of the establishment to be constructed, and those who chopped the trees.

The provincial officials were responding to a social media post of Bishop Alberto “Abet” Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran who exposed the cutting of century-old acacia trees in the city.

The prelate said at least four of these trees were cut down to pave way for a construction of a gasoline station along CPG North Avenue corner Zamora Street in Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City.

Residents living near the area believed the presence of numerous old acacia trees in their community have contributed to the cold weather in the place they called “Baguio Drive,” alluding to Baguio City, which is known as the “summer capital of the Philippines” owing to its cool climate.

Uy expressed dismay over the cutting of acacia trees which he said would affect the environment.

“We have more than enough gas stations in Bohol. More than enough. But, we are badly needing huge trees (like acacia trees) because of the damaging effects of global warming and climate change. The cutting of four huge acacia trees is a big loss, not only for this generation, but for many generations to come,” Uy said in a post on his Facebook account on April 2.

People in the community, including professionals and youth leaders, also took to social media their dismay over the cutting of the old acacia trees in Tagbilaran. INQ

