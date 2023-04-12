Property owners of septic tank tragedy in Talisay identified, Samsam vows to help family of victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Talisay City Government vowed to help the family who lost their two young boys after they drowned in a hole intended for a septic tank last Easter Sunday.

Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas recently visited the wake of Mark Emman, 6, and Nathaniel Llamedo, 7, who died last April 9 after falling into a water-filled hole in Brgy. San Roque. The hole was estimated to be at least two meters (6 feet) deep.

“Naguol ug nasakitan gyud ko nga makakita aning duha ka bata na gikuha sa kahitas-an. Bata pa intawn kaayo, taas pa unta ni sila og kaugmaon,” Gullas wrote in a statement.

He said the city government has already got the names of the property owners. In addition, he said they discovered that the construction of the septic tank did not have any permits.

“If they did, the engineering office could have given them the necessary guidelines to safeguard people sa pag kawt sa septic tank,” said Gullas.

The mayor also promised that the city government will be providing any support to the Llamedo family, including possible legal assistance should the mother, Edilisa Ignacio, pursue filing complaints against the property owner.

“I told her, I already have the names of the owners from the city assessor’s office,” he added.

In the meantime, the Talisay City Police Station has been instructed to probe deeper into the tragedy, and identify the workers who did the digging as well as the foreman who told them to do so, Gullas said.

The victims, Mark Emman and Nathaniel, apparently had been playing with their two cousins on the vacant lot on Easter Sunday. The four children then decided to get themselves clean and cool off by taking a bath near the hole that has water in it.

However, the metal bar that they had been holding onto for support broke, leading all four children to fall into the water. The Llamedo brothers’ cousins survived the ordeal. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Mother of 2 kids who drowned in hole to press charges

Two kids die after falling into pit for septic tank in Talisay

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP