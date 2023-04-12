DOH-7: Hospitals on white alert; gear up for ‘summer-related illnesses’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has already placed hospitals in white alert status as they launched the “Oplan Tag-init Task Force.”

This was confirmed by Dr. Shelbay Blanco, head of the Health Emergency Management Services of DOH-7.

Blanco said that the code white alert status started on April 1 and would last until June 30 as preparation for the El Niño phenomenon.

The task force is tasked to monitor health-related incidents during the summer season.

Animal bites no. 1 CV

Blanco said that animal bite ranked first among health-related incidents that occurred in Central Visayas this year.

This was followed by diarrhea; hand foot, and mouth disease; dehydration, and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

“Since April 1, we have noted cases of animal bites totaling 695, we have cases of diarrhea totaling 217 cases, and then hand, foot mouth disease – 160 cases, and we have dehydration and COVID still being reported,” the DOH-7 official said.

Aside from this, the agency has also recorded 64 cases of drowning in the region.

Due to this, Blanco urged the public to regularly have themselves checked by physicians so that they could also be aware of their illnesses.

DOH-7 tips

He also advised those who are suffering from hypertension and diabetes to avoid exposing themselves longer to the heat of the sun.

They may also wear comfortable clothes and bring protection from sunlight if they really need to go out of their residences.

“Kung tan-aw nato nga dili kaya sa atong lawas mogawas hilabi na sa kainiton sa panahon, mopuyo lang sa ta sa balay para malikayan nato nga makuyapan ta sa dalan,” he added.

(If we feel that our bodies could not take the heat if we go out, then we will just have to stay inside our homes so that we can avoid fainting in the street.)

“Kung dili gyud nato malikayan nga mogawas, then kung diabetic ta, for example, we bring candies ba ron para malikayan nato ang atong sugar, but, of course, we should always bring with us plenty of water for example para dili ta ma-dehydrate,” he said.

(If we really cannot avoid going out, then if you are a diabetic, for example, then we bring candies so that we can avoid (having a low) sugar, but, of course, we should always bring with us plenty of water, for example, so that we will be hydrated.)

