Two volleyball players from Western Visayas land spots in San Beda women’s volleyball team 

Two volleyball players from Western Visayas will be playing for the San Beda University Lady Red Spikers in the next NCAA women’s volleyball season.

This after the Lady Red Spikers were able to recruit setter Gina Espina, a native of Cadiz City in Negros Occidental, and middle blocker Erich Belo Bula, who is from Pontevedra town in Capiz.

Espina is the younger sister of De La Salle University Lady Spikers hitter Matet Espina.

In a press release, Espina said she was grateful for the opportunity to play for San Beda.

“I am excited and, at the same time, nervous because it was my dream to play in Manila like my Ate,” she said. “When San Beda approached me, I did not think twice of committing because I know that I can improve further there.”

“I don’t like to promise anything but I will put wholeheartedly in every action I commit and all the passion I have to contribute to the team,” the Dr. Vicente F. Gustilo Memorial National High School setter added.

First Capiznon in San Beda

Bula, on the other hand, said that it was a dream come true for her to join the Lady Red Spikers.

She also said she hopes to start the influx of Capiznon volleybelles to San Beda and other Manila-based schools.

“It was my dream to be able to play and study in a prestigious school like San Beda,” Bula said. “As the first Capiznon to play for the Lady Red Spikers, I will try my best to give honor to San Beda.”

“Also, I hope that this will start the entry of my Capiznon teammates into San Beda or into any schools in Manila. I will really give my best in each training and each game to San Beda,” the Pontevedra Fire Antz volleyball team standout added.

The 5-foot-7 Bula was a four-time Most Valuable Player as a member of the Fire Antz team and her team will represent Capiz in the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association later this month for a chance to represent the region in Palarong Pambansa.

San Beda team representative Ray Rosales said the school is thankful to Bacolod Tay Tung High School Thunderbolts team manager Jose Montalbo for helping the Lady Red Spikers in securing the commitment of Espina and Bula.

“We would like to thank Sir Boy Montalbo for recommending these two talented volleyball players to our squad. They will definitely be a big help in San Beda’s quest to rise in NCAA women’s volleyball,” Rosales said.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to Fr. Placido Acta and Coach Kurt de Guzman of the San Beda University Athletics Department for their support in making our vision to have a reputable volleyball program happen,” he added. / PR

