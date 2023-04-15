Stage is set for interim world title bout between Rene Mark Cuarto, Ginjiro Shigeoka in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The stage is set for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) interim world minimumweight title showdown between ex-world champion Rene Mark Cuarto and Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka as both boxers passed the weigh-in on Saturday, April 15.

The interim world title bout is scheduled on Sunday, April 16, at the Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Cuarto perfectly tipped the weighing scale at 105 pounds while Shigeoka was slightly lighter at 104.2 lbs.

The 26-year-old Cuarto of Zamboanga del Norte will try to reassert himself as a world champion by taking on the unbeaten Shigeoka and with the hopes of challenging the reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Daniel Valladares of Mexico.

Cuarto briefly held the IBF world minimumweight strap after he defeated fellow Filipino Pedro Taduran by technical decision in their rematch in 2022, but he later on lost the title to Valladares in San Nicolas delos Garza in Mexico in the same year via split decision.

He has a record of 21 wins, 12 knockouts, two draws and three defeats.

The only person on Cuarto’s way is Shigeoka, an up-and-comer 23-year-old Japanese who remains unbeaten in eight bouts with six knockouts.

Just like Cuarto, Shigeoka also squared off with Valladares last January which ended in a no contest. Their bout was held at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Cuarto will be Shigeoka’s fourth Filipino opponent. He already beat Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Clyde Azarcon, prospect Joel Lino, and journeyman Rey Loreto.

On paper, Cuarto has the edge over Shigeoka in terms of experience. Also, Cuarto has a longer reach of 157 centimeters compared to the Japanese’ 152cm reach. Cuarto is also taller at 5-foot-1, while Shigeoka stands at 4-foot-9.

Cuarto fights in an orthodox stance, while Shigeoka fights as a southpaw.

The winner in their match will have the right to challenge Valladares for the regular IBF world title.

