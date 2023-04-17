Celebrate Earth Week by Showing Your Love for the Planet

Earth Week, which takes place every 3rd Week of April every year, is a chance to raise more awareness on issues that have an impact on the planet. This year, Earth Week is a way to call for urgent help to address climate change, which has affected everything from our supply of water to the quality of marine life. This week is also a time to celebrate the individuals, organizations, and businesses aiming to make a difference for the planet and the people by being sustainability advocates.

Leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer Watsons remains committed to offering sustainably sourced ingredients plus ocean-safe ingredients and reused, recyclable, or refillable packaging for its products at over 1,000 stores nationwide and all its e-commerce platforms.

As a retailer, Watsons advocates for responsible consumption by encouraging customers to use less plastic and carry their own shopping bags, reuse and refill their favorite personal care products at Watsons’ Refill Stations for Natural by Watsons, and go for Sustainable Choices products. These products contain no harmful ingredients (Clean Beauty), are made from responsibly sourced palm oil and FSC-certified paper, use better packaging materials, and support refilling through refill packs.

Through its sustainability efforts, Watsons hopes to educate customers about the impact of plastic on the environment and provide more sustainable choices to customers by promoting refills and products with eco-friendly packaging in stores. Watsons’ collaboration with Plastic Bank has helped reduce the amount of plastic that goes into the ocean and also provided a means of livelihood for people in disadvantaged communities. By purchasing Sustainable Choices products, you help prevent 2.5 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean!

Watsons, in partnership with SM Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, also gave their customers access to exclusive discounts in exchange for their empty packaging of health and beauty products through SM’s Trash to Cash recycling market.

Do Good for the Planet and score good deals on your favorite sustainable health, wellness, and beauty products as Watsons holds the Earth Week Sale from April 18-25 as part of its efforts for the community and the planet. Go green with sustainable choices that are up to 50% off plus earn 2x points if you’re a Watsons club member!

At Watsons, health, wellness, beauty, and sustainability go hand in hand because doing good and taking care of yourself can make you feel beautiful and confident.

The Watsons Earth Week Sale will take place at Watsons 1,000+ branches nationwide and its online store at Earth Week Sale | Watsons Philippines.

“Earth Week is an important reminder for all of us to take action and make a difference in protecting our planet. At Watsons, we believe that sustainability is not just a trend, but a responsibility that we all take seriously. Through our commitment in offering Sustainable Choices Products, we hope to educate and inspire our customers to join us in creating a better future for our planet. Join us in celebrating Earth Week and take advantage of our Earth Week Sale to score great deals on sustainable health, wellness, and beauty products.” – says Patrick Yu, Marketing Manager, Watsons Philippines

During the Earth Week Sale, Customers can enjoy deals like Buy 1 Take 1 on selected products like Dove Bath Soap, Dove Body Wash, Dove Deodorant, and Rexona Deodorant, and up to 50% off on over 1,500+ Sustainable Choices products. Among the brands at 50% off are Nanny Roses, Quick FX, Body Fantasies, Love Beauty and Planet, Ellana, Thayers, Mentholatum, Aveeno, Zenutrients, Palmolive, St. Ives, Eskinol, La Coupe, Naturtint, Luxe Organix, and Watsons.

You can shop all your favorite essentials at home through the Watsons mobile app by downloading it from Google Play Store or Apple Store or visit their Online Store & get your Watsons orders in 4 hours or less via Watsons Express Delivery!