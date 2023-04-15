Kumong Bol-Anon 10 banners Jake “El Bambino” Amparo vs. Clyde Azarcon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kumong Bol-Anon 10 of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable features one of its banner boxers, Jake “El Bambino” Amparo, who will go against Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s battle-hardened Clyde Azarcon in the main event on May 6, 2023, at the Guindulman Sports Complex in Bohol.

This will be an acid test for Amparo, one of PMI’s top prospects, to see if he is ready for bigger bouts although he was triumphant in his first fight abroad, in South Africa last year, after he beat Mthokozisi Ngxaka in an eight-rounder non-title bout.

Amparo, who is also a former World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion, has a record of 12 wins with two knockouts, four losses, and one draw.

He splits his last two bouts with a loss against Huu Toan Le of Vietnam via split decision in Thailand in November 2022. He bounced back with a victory against Charlie Malupangue last February 25 by unanimous decision in Calape, Bohol.

Amparo is known for his technical and savvy ring style which is fascinating to match against Azarcon who is also known as a technical boxer.

On the other hand, Azarcon, 28, of Davao City has a record of 17-6-1 (win-loss-draw) with six knockouts. He is now based in Cebu under Big Yellow Boxing Gym in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Azarcon, a former WBF Inter-Continental minimumweight and Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight champion, is eyeing a comeback after losing his last three bouts.

He suffered a first round technical knockout (TKO) defeat in the hands of Cebuano John Paul Gabunilas in March 2022 and went on losing against Lito Dante for the WBF International minimumweight in the same year.

Azarcon capped off 2022 with another loss, this time in Japan, against Yuga Ozaki via a second round knockout.

Meanwhile, the complete fight card of Kumong Bol-Anon 10 will be announced soon.

