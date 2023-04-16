Basket maker showcases talent, products in Suroy Suroy Camotes

CAMOTES ISLAND, Philippines — The second “Suroy Suroy Sugbo” for this year showcased not only what the tourist destinations the island of Camotes have to offer, but it also served as an avenue to showcase the hospitality and talents of the people of Camotes.

Fedelito Tebas, 46, is among those who joined the Suroy Suroy on Camotes Island. Tebas is a basket maker for 30 years now and helps continue the vibrant basket-making business of the island.

He started weaving baskets when he was just 15 years old after he learned the skill from his father who is from Pinamungajan, Cebu.

“Nakakita man ko paghimo niya. Kadugayan, mosunod ko niya ‘di nakamao sad ko mubuhat. Ako ray mubuhat ani unya daghan na sad kog suki,” he told CDN Digital.

READ: The breadwinner: How a ‘pan bisaya’ has become a family’s source of life

(I saw how he did it. Eventually, I followed what he did and “so I also learned to do what he did. I did this myself and eventually I gained several patrons.)

Among his products are “bukag,” blind curtains made out of bamboo, and, of course, baskets (with or without cover) of various sizes.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Suroy Suroy sa ‘Enchanting Camotes’

Gwen: Most special Suroy Suroy

Meanwhile, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, in her message, said that the Suroy Suroy-themed “Enchanting Camotes” was the “most special” yet for this year, with the participation of Senator Robin Padilla.

READ: Suroy Suroy Sugbo to go national: DOT execs join, study Cebu’s tourism caravan

Different tourism regional directors including mayors and employees of various local government units in the country, with some coming from Sultan Kudarat and Dinagat Island in Mindanao, also immersed in the excursion.

The first day of the guided tour covered Pilar and San Francisco, and covered three stops: the Poson Island in Pilar, the Lake Danao and Santiago Beach in San Francisco.

RELATED STORIES

Capitol to launch new alternative route to Camotes Island

South Korea is top source of tourists in 2023 — DOT

/dbs