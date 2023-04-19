Lapu-Lapu residents to receive P20,000 yearly medical aid – city councilor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City government has made it easier in giving medical assistance to Oponganons who would be hospitalized.

This was after the Lapu-Lapu City Council passed the Medical Assistance Program ordinance.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon said that those Oponganons, who would be hospitalized or would be needed to undergo laboratory procedures, would no longer need to wait for the release of their financial assistance from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Cuizon said that they would only need to bring a letter of authority from the city.

“Actually, ang atong himoon is makig-MOA ta with mga hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, kay para ang atong mga pasyente, ang ilang dad-on didto ang letter of authority na lang from the city para pwede sila maka-avail sa medicines, ilang hospital bills, which would be easier compared sa atong practice karon,” Cuizon said.

(Actually, what we will do is to have a MOA with hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, so that the patients, will only need to bring a letter of authority from the city so that they can avail of the medicines.)

Each Oponganon may avail an amount of up to P20,000 per year.

However, only patients who are residents of the city and from indigent families can avail of the program.

“First gyud nang indigent, and number two, they are resident of the city,” she added.

(First is that they should be an indigent, and number two, they are residents of the city.)

The hospital will submit the bill to the city to claim the financial aid.

Currently, Cuizon said that they would still be drafting the memorandum of agreement (MOA) so that they could already start implementing the program.

