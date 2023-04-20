Business tax payment deadline won’t be extended – Cebu City Treasurer’s Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The payment of business taxes and fees in Cebu City for the second quarter of 2023 is not likely to be extended.

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes told CDN Digital in a text message on Thursday, April 20, that the city will stick to its April 20 deadline for the payment of business taxes.

“No extension. If ever naa, it will come from the city council,” she told CDN Digital.

In a separate text interview, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia told CDN Digital that they are “very much open” to extending the deadline for the payment of business tax.

However, they will wait for the request and recommendation of the CTO.

Reyes, for her part, said they will not recommend it to the council.

“We have added five collectors to accommodate all payments today,” she said.

The satellite office of the CTO and Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO) located on the ground floor of Robinson’s Galleria, General Maxilom Avenue Extension, Sergio Osmeña Jr. Blvd. was open last Saturday, April 15, to accommodate taxpayers.

Reyes said a surcharge of 25 percent and an interest of two percent monthly will be imposed on the unpaid amount from the due date until it is fully paid, after the April 20 deadline.

In January 2023, the city government collected more than P1.4 billion in business taxes; this was higher than the P1.248 the city collected in 2022. /rcg

