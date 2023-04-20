Camarines Eagles slam semis door on Toledo Trojans in PCAP chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo-Xignex Trojans bowed out of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Season First Conference after losing to the Team Arriba Iriga City-Team Camarines Soaring Eagles on Wednesday evening.

It was a huge upset defeat for the Trojans who entered the playoffs of the biggest and grandest pro online chess tournament in the country as the No. 3 seed. They faced the Soaring Eagles who was the No. 6 seed in the southern division.

Armaggedon tie-breaker

Despite the higher seed, the Soaring Eagles showed why they are a force to be reckoned with after winning their match in a thrilling Armageddon tie-breaker round.

The Trojans lost the first round, 9-12, but bounced back storng in the second round, 15-6, forcing the Armageddon tie-breaker.

However, the Soaring Eagles stunned them with a 2-1 victory in the tie-breaker round, ending the Trojans’ impressive campaign.

Before bowing out of the tournament, the Trojans amassed 19 wins and nine losses with 344 total points.

In fact, they defeated the Soaring Eagles last Saturday in their last remaining elimination round match, 11.5-9.5.

“I know maningkamot man pud ang mga players. Siguro it’s for Team Camarines. Sa next life na lang daw mi modaog,” sait the Trojans’ co-owner Jeah Gacang.

(I know the players really tried hard. But perhaps, it’s for Team Camarines. We will just win in the next life.)

The Toledo-Xignex Trojans was manned by International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascariñas, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, Christopher Tubalado, Rommel Ganzon, NM Merben Roque, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Ronald Ganzon, Allan Pason, and Richard Natividad.

The Soaring Eagles will face the No. 2 seed, Davao Chess Eagles in the southern division semifinals. Davao defeated the No. 7 seed Zamboanga Sultans, 16.5-4.5, and 16-5.

Meanwhile, former PCAP champions, the No. 4 seed Iloilo Kisela Knights advanced to the semifinals and will face the top-ranked Negros Island Region Kingsmen.

The Kisela Knights won over the No. 5 seed Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates via an Armageddon tie-breaker, while the Kingsmen beat the No. 8 seed Mindoro Tamaraws in two sets.

The semifinals will be on Saturday, April 22.

