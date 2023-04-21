Piala, Alberca make weight, ready to fight in Engkwentro 10 mainer in San Fernando 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rodex “War Machine” Piala and Alan Alberca are ready to trade leathers in the main event of “Engkwentro 10” of the ARQ Sports after passing the official weigh-in on Friday.

The non-title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds will be held at the San Fernando Municipal Sports Complex, tomorrow, Saturday, April 22.

Undefeated Piala

The undefeated Piala of Cebu City weighed in at 122 pounds while Alberca of Cairsoy Stable of Zamboanga del Norte tipped the scales at 123.5lbs.

This will be Piala’s first bout in 2023. His most previous bout was last December against Ponciano Remandiman where he won by unanimous decision at the same venue where his fight against Alberca will be held.

Piala has a record of 7 wins with 1 knockout, while Alberca is slightly the more experienced boxer with a 12-6 (win-loss) record with 7 knockouts. He is eyeing back-to-back victories, following his February bout against Matthew Arcillas in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay where he won via second round knockout.

Engkwentro 10 undercard

In the undercard, Bryan James “Wild Fury” Wild and his opponent, Jo Tampipi of Manila weighed in at 120lbs and 122lbs, respectively.

The rest of the fight card pits Ian Paul Abne vs. Jomar Caindog, John Kevin Jimenez vs. Jomar Ladera, Ken Albert Bilita vs. Jelou Libres, and Reil Gabunilas vs. Jonnel Gejamo.

