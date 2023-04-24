Benjamin Acorda Jr. is new PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines – Police Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. was named by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Marcos Jr. picked Acorda, a fellow Ilocano to replace Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as PNP chief.

Acorda, who became the PNP’s chief of the Directorate for intelligence from August 2022 until his recent appointment as PNP chief, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sambisig” Class of 1991.

He served as Palawan Police Provincial Office chief from 2014 to 2016. He also served as the Regional Director of the Police Regional Office 10 in Northern Mindanao.

Acorda, however, will be retiring from the force on December 3 and will only serve as PNP chief for eight months.

READ MORE:

PNP chief Azurin retires; successor still unknown

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP